Traffic stop in Chehalis leads to chase, discovery of powdered fentanyl

CENTRALIA, Wash. — A traffic stop in Chehalis led to a chase, crash, arrest and the discovery of fentanyl and marijuana.

On Sunday, members of Lewis County’s Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team pulled over a black BMW X5 on northbound Interstate 5 in Chehalis.

At first the driver stopped, but then sped away.

Chehalis Police put out spike strips, and while trying to get away from officers, the driver hit a bystander’s car near Centralia.

Just before Rochester, members of JNET, and Centralia and Chehalis police officers caught up with the fleeing car, which tried to get off at exit 88 but lost control.

The car then spun out in front of a marked police cruiser. After a brief standoff, the driver – a Pierce County man – was arrested.

Chehalis Fentanyl bust and crash (JNET)

Once a search warrant was secured for the BMW, about 2 kilograms of powdered fentanyl and two pounds of marijuana were found.

The estimated street value of the powdered fentanyl is between $120,000 and $200,000.

The man was booked into the Lewis County Jail for eluding a police vehicle, possession of fentanyl with the intent to deliver, and possession of marijuana with the intent to deliver.

The crashes are being investigated by the Washington State Patrol.

If you have information about the incident, you’re asked to call the Centralia Police Department at 360-330-7680, or Lewis County Communications at 360-740-1105.

©2024 Cox Media Group