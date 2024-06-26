Traffic safety emphasis on I-90 focused on motorcyclists begin this weekend

Law enforcement agencies from various counties along Interstate 90 (I-90) will conduct safety-emphasis patrols this weekend focused on motorcycles.

Between Friday, June 28 and Sunday, June 30, the Washington State Patrol (WSP) and local police agencies from Kittitas, Grant, Adams, Lincoln, and Spokane Counties will be along I-90 from Snoqualmie Pass to Spokane focused on illegal driving behavior.

Because there is an increase in motorcycles on roadways during the summer, the patrols will, not only, focus on the motorcyclist’s driving behaviors but other vehicle drivers as well.

According to the Washington State Traffic Safety Commission, between 2020 and 2022, Washington averaged about 107 motorcycle deaths annually. 2022 had 133 deaths, marking a new record for the state.

“We are in a public health crisis on our roads, and the increase in serious motorcycle crashes is very concerning,” Mark Medalen, Motorcycle Safety Program Manager at the Washington Traffic Safety Commission said. “In a safe system, responsibility is shared among all road users, and safety must be proactive, because death and serious injuries on our roads are unacceptable.”

Officials say that many motorcycle accidents occur from speeding, improper passing, losing control on corners or riding under the influence.

The Washington State Traffic Safety Commission urges drivers to:

Look twice before turning, changing lanes or pulling out into moving traffic

Continuously check speed

Check blind spots

Search for motorcyclists

Humanize motorcyclists

Leave plenty of space between the car and the motorcycle

For more information on motorcycle safety, education, testing and training, visit the Washington State Department of Licensing website.

