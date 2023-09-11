Local

Traffic delayed along I-5 in Federal Way for collision and car, brush fire

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Car fire along I-5 in Federal Way

Firefighters responded to a car and brush fire along northbound Interstate 5 near Federal Way around noon Monday, according to video from the Washington State Department of Transportation.

At 12:22 p.m., WSDOT said two lanes of northbound I-5, just south of State Route 18, were blocked for a collision and car fire.

According to WSDOT traffic cameras, a white car was on fire along the side of the road, which caught brush and grass on fire.

Drivers should expect delays in the area as crews work the scene.

