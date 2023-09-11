Traffic delayed along I-5 in Federal Way for collision and car, brush fire

Firefighters responded to a car and brush fire along northbound Interstate 5 near Federal Way around noon Monday, according to video from the Washington State Department of Transportation.

At 12:22 p.m., WSDOT said two lanes of northbound I-5, just south of State Route 18, were blocked for a collision and car fire.

According to WSDOT traffic cameras, a white car was on fire along the side of the road, which caught brush and grass on fire.

Drivers should expect delays in the area as crews work the scene.

On I-5 northbound just south of SR 18 in #FederalWay the 2 right lanes are blocked for a collision and car fire.



Fire, Incident Response and State Patrol are at the scene. Expect delays through this area. https://t.co/02YZvGfRMp pic.twitter.com/goO1M58qCZ — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) September 11, 2023

