Traffic alert: Major slowdowns on tap for Tacoma Narrows Bridge on Wednesday

By KIRO 7 News Staff

TACOMA, Wash. — Drivers can expect major slowdowns westbound on the Tacoma Narrows Bridge on Wednesday.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, crews will be doing repairs on the bridge between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. That will have the three right lanes of the westbound span closed during that period.

The westbound on-ramp from Jackson Avenue will also close.

All lanes of the eastbound span will remain open.

