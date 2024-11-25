Tortilla strips recalled in 22 states for undeclared allergen

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says tortilla strips from Sugar Foods are being recalled in 22 states because of an undeclared wheat allergen.

On November 19, a customer contacted the company after finding that their pouches of ‘Fresh Gourmet Tortilla Strips Santa Fe Style’ pouches contained crispy onions instead. The ‘Crispy Onion Strips’ product contains wheat which is not listed on the label for the tortilla strips.

“People who have a wheat allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product,” the FDA notice stated.

The recalled strips are in 3.5-ounce pouches with UPC Code 7 87359 17504 6, and a ‘Best By Date’ of June 20, 2025.

The product was distributed between Sept. 30, 2024, and Nov. 11, 2024, and shipped to distribution centers in Washington, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, New Jersey, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, and Virginia.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

Consumers who bought the recalled products can return them to the place of purchase for a full refund and/or discard them.





