TONIGHT AT 5:30PM: Roadblocks to earthquake improvements

Experts warn the next big earthquake is a major threat and yet hundreds of buildings in Puget Sound are not built to withstand it.

Some engineers tell KIRO 7 costs to retrofit buildings can run in thousands of dollars for individual homes and in the hundreds of thousands or millions of dollars for multifamily homes

It’s not a quick process either: design, permitting, and construction can take years to complete.

KIRO 7 found one solution for homeowners, but it’s not available currently in Washington.

We’re pushing for answers on how it works and why it’s not available here. Catch our story tonight at 5:30 p.m.





©2025 Cox Media Group