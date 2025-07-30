‘Time’s up for  irresponsible owners’: Aurora Avenue motel declared chronic nuisance

SEATTLE — Seattle Police Department (SPD) Police Chief Shon Barnes says that a motel located on Aurora Avenue North has been the scene of violent incidents, drug dealing, and human trafficking activity.

The declaration comes in a blotter post from SPD that says that the City of Seattle sent the chronic nuisance declaration letter to the owners of the Oaktree Motel located at 8900 Aurora Avenue North.

The release comes shortly after a person was shot on the 8700 block of Aurora Avenue on Tuesday.

SPD says records show police visited the motel at least 43 times this year.

SPD says they have tried to handle the safety issues at the motel since February.

However, SPD says, 911 calls started to rise again in June.

“Time’s up for irresponsible owners who turn a blind eye to criminal activity and human suffering,” Barnes said. “For much of the past year, this motel owner has ignored requests to improve public safety at the Oaktree, putting the lives of employees, residents, visitors, passersby, and vulnerable populations in danger. By filing this chronic nuisance order, we can improve public safety along the Aurora North corridor.”

The owner of the motel, Madilyn Investments, has seven days to come to an agreement with the city.

Part of that agreement would be to address the crimes that SPD says have happened in and around the property.

If they do not comply within the seven days, the City Attorney’s Office could file a civil lawsuit and fine the owners.

SPD says that the crackdown on Oaktree Motel is part of a larger operation.

The operation has targeted 12 motels along a couple of block stretch of Aurora Ave North between 85th and 145th streets, known as a “prostitution hub” in the city.

©2025 Cox Media Group