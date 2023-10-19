Time to drop, cover, and hold on! Over a million people set for Great Washington Shakeout

It’s almost time to drop, cover, and hold on, with the Great Washington Shakeout set for 10:19 a.m. on Thursday.

More than a million people are registered to participate at work, home, schools, and even some hospitals. The goal is to ensure that everyone in our state knows what to do if an earthquake hits.

Although the Great Shakeout is practiced across the globe, Washington faces one of the highest earthquake risks in the U.S. An offshore “megathrust” is capable of producing a magnitude 9 earthquake while also generating a tsunami. In that case, the impact would be felt across the Pacific Northwest.

In total, 1.4 million people are registered to participate in the drill statewide.

During the drill, you’ll be asked to do three things:

Drop onto your hands and knees

onto your hands and knees Cover your head and neck with one arm and hand

your head and neck with one arm and hand Hold on until the shake stops

Part of the “cover” step includes finding a sturdy table or desk to crawl underneath. If you can’t find shelter, hold onto your head and neck with both arms and hands.

Tsunami sirens will also be tested with their actual wailing sound, with emergency managers saying that it’s a good time to practice walking your tsunami evacuation route.





