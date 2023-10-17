Thurston inmate booked on new charges after threatening to kill judges, attorneys

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — An inmate at Nisqually Tribal Jail was booked on new charges after threatening to kill judges and attorneys involved in his ongoing court cases.

According to Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders, the inmate was scheduled to be released from Nisqually Jail sometime “in the near future.” But in statements to detectives, he was reportedly “adamant he was going to use firearms and explosives to carry out his threats.”

Before his scheduled release from Nisqually Jail, he was booked into Thurston County jail on new charges for felony harassment threats to kill and intimidate a judge.

According to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office, he also has an “extensive” history of threatening to kill, bomb, and injure judges and attorneys.

His bail was set at $500,000 for these new charges.

