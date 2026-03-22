Thurston deputies seize Mustang that was clocked at 130 mph during chase

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — The driver of a Mustang was seen speeding through intersections trying to get away from a deputy on Saturday night, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO).

After the driver was clocked going around 130 miles per hour, the deputy stopped the chase but the Mustang was later found in DuPont

“The vehicle was located unoccupied a short time later in DuPont. The owner opted not to answer the door, so we seized the car,” Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders posted on Facebook.

“If you want your car back you can link up with us at 3491 Ferguson St SW in Tumwater, otherwise we’ll put this one to good use in our fleet,” Sanders wrote.

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