Thurston County Sheriff’s Office seeks to install vehicle recognition cameras

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Thurston County Sheriff’s Office says its deputies have responded to one homicide and two additional shootings over the last seven days.

“Deputies and Detectives have been working around the clock to assist with these incidents to ensure they are thoroughly investigated,” said a spokesperson. “Thurston County Sheriff’s Office has no interest in remaining reactive to the increase in violent crime across our county and state.”

The sheriff’s office also met with representatives from FLOCK Safety about installing cameras throughout Thurston County with vehicle recognition technology.

Officers said Centralia and Yakima police have already found “significant success” with the same program.

They said the cameras would help solve major crimes, find amber alert vehicles, and assist with human trafficking cases.

“More information will come after presenting this item to our County Commissioners as to whether we pursue this idea,” said a spokesperson.

©2024 Cox Media Group