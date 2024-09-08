Thurston County Sheriff's Office helps find missing hiker couple in Capitol Forest

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders says his deputies stepped in to help find a pair of lost hikers this weekend.

Saturday night, around 8 p.m. he says a woman called for help, saying she and her husband got lost in Capitol Forest.

She told dispatch she was worried because her husband wasn’t doing well due to a lack of insulin, and mentioned their phones had died so she was calling from their smartwatch.

Thurston 911 dispatch was able to try pinging their location as a deputy on field training and a sergeant began searching the area.

Around 11:30 p.m. deputies reportedly found the couple and brought them to safety.

©2024 Cox Media Group