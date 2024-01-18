Thurston County sees first flu-related deaths in the country

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Health officials in Thurston County are confirming two flu-related deaths. These are the first of the season so far for the county.

There have been 31 flu-related deaths statewide, including one child.

While most people with flu have mild illness, certain groups are more at risk for serious complications. That includes young children, people 65 and older, and those who are pregnant.

“Individuals who get sick with flu symptoms should stay home and avoid contact with others, except to get medical care,” writes a news release from Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.

Health officials are encouraging people to get their flu vaccine.

You can track Thurston County illness trends here.

For more information on how to protect yourself from the flu, visit the CDC’s website and the Washington State Department of Health’s website.

