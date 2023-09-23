Thurston County officials report first positive rabies bat this year

Thurston County officials have reported the first positive rabies bat this year, the 13th in Washington.

Thurston County Public Health and Social Services (PHSS) received a bat that was found on a porch. On August 29, the results came back positive for rabies.

The person who found the bat was told to seek medical attention and take steps to deal with bat exposure.

PHSS said it’s not possible to tell if a bat has rabies just by looking at it. Bats can transfer rabies while they are dead or alive.

To prevent exposure, PHSS said to not handle bats, or let anyone in your family touch one. Also, don’t let your pet touch or play with a bat, and keep your pets vaccinated against rabies per Washington law. If you find a bat in a bedroom or with a child, try to capture it and have it tested.

The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife created a detailed public service announcement about how to bat-proof your house and capture bats. You can download the PDF here.

PHSS said if you think your family member touched a bat or was bitten or scratched, immediately wash the area with soap and water. Then call your medical provider and call Public Health and Social Services during business hours at 360-867-2667 or call WA Poison Control at 1-800-222-1222 after hours and on weekends, or 911 if it’s a medical emergency.

The CDC says bats are the leading cause of rabies deaths in people in the US.

For more information from the CDC on what to do if you encounter a bat go here. For more information from the Washington State Department of Health on rules for vaccinating pets, go here.





