Thurston County Health honors Global Handwashing Day by raising awareness

Thurston County Health is reminding residents that Oct. 15 is Global Handwashing Day.

“Regular handwashing is one of the best ways to remove germs, avoid getting sick, and prevent the spread of germs to others,” said a spokesperson in a Sunday social media post.

Always remember to wash your hands...

Before, during, and after preparing food.

Before and after treating a cut or wound.

After using the toilet.

After changing diapers or cleaning up a child who has used the toilet.

Before and after eating food.

After blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

After touching an animal, animal feed, or animal waste.

After handling pet food or pet treats.

After touching garbage.

Before and after caring for someone at home who is sick with vomiting or diarrhea.

If you don’t have access to soap or water, be sure to use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

For more helpful tips visit the Center For Disease Control and Prevention’s website.

