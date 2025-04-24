Thurston County firefighters tackle brush fire

OLYMPIA, Wash. — McLane Black Lake Fire Department (MBLFD) crews tackled a half-acre brush fire above the Delphi Quarry in Olympia Wednesday afternoon.

According to MBLFD, crews established a “wet line” around the fire as a team from the Department of Natural Resources headed out to assist.

Firefighters highlighted the time of year for this early brush fire, saying, “Yes, it’s April. Be careful out there.”

Smoke will be visible in the area.

