Thurston County felony suspect caught by K9 unit

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — A Thurston County K9 unit helped safely capture a felony suspect on Friday, according to deputies.

Early this morning, Thurston County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Rochester area to find a suspect wanted for felony crimes and an active felony warrant.

According to TCSO’s K9 Unit, deputies and K9 Igo spotted the suspect in the yard before he ran off.

Deputies say a perimeter was set up, and K9 Igo began tracking.

“The suspect tried to hide by crawling under branches, but Igo’s sharp tracking skills led deputies right to him,” wrote TCSO’s K9 Unit.

The suspect reportedly surrendered and was safely apprehended once K9 Igo closed in.

