Thurston County deputies stumble upon nearly 150 pounds of marijuana

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — A Thurston County Sheriff’s deputy made quite the find on Friday night while conducting a random traffic stop.

The deputy reportedly pulled over a car that had failed to move out of the left lane on the freeway, before noticing a strong odor of marijuana coming from the car.

After obtaining a search warrant, deputies say the subsequent search revealed nearly 150 pounds of prepackaged marijuana “not intended for legal resale.”

Posted by Thurston County Sheriff on Saturday, June 29, 2024

