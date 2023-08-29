Thurston County deputies search for suspects in smash-and-grab at Olympia smoke shop

Thurston County deputies are searching for who rammed a stolen car into a smoke shop in Olympia early Tuesday.

Deputies responded to Pipes R Us on Martin Way around 4:30 a.m. to find the front of the store smashed in, and items inside the store stolen.

A Hyundai was ditched nearby. Police tracked its owner, and believe it was stolen from Seattle.

About an hour before the Olympia smash-and-grab, police in Yelm had a similar break-in at a pot store there.

Police are asking if anyone has information or possible dash cam footage from the area at the time of the theft, to contact them.

