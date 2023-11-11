Thurston County deputies arrest man accused of robbing barista

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Thurston County deputies arrested a man accused of robbing a barista.

On November 6, deputies were sent to Lacey to investigate an armed robbery targeting a bikini barista, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

The robber fled before deputies got there but the barista was able to describe him to law enforcement.

On November 8, deputies set up a sting and took the man suspected into custody. The man allegedly showed up on a stolen motorcycle and had a gun. He is also a known convicted felon.

The man was booked into TSCO jail for robbery with a deadly weapon, burglary, assault, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

©2023 Cox Media Group