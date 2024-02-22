Thursday at 5:30pm: ‘Unacceptable’ level of crime in Kent amid lengthy waits for 911 calls

KENT, Wash. — If someone just held you up at gunpoint or you discovered someone broke into your home, you’re going to call 911 and expect a fast response, right? Well, in Kent, that’s not happening.

Military veteran Larry Freeman was a clinic in Kent -- just steps away from a police substation -- when he was robbed by two men.

“The entire interaction was no more than two minutes,” he told KIRO 7′s Linzi Sheldon. “They had the weapons out, they got what they wanted, and they left.”

After they got away, Larry called 911 and waited more than two hours before a police officer got there.

So, what’s going on? We dug through the records and found he’s not the only one. Kent police revealed to us that often, officers are coming on shift with 20 calls waiting.

“Unfortunately, we’re seeing a really high and unacceptable level of crime in Kent,” Kent Police Chief Rafael Padilla said. “My big fear is that this is becoming our new normal.”

Our investigation found a disturbing trend over the past three years. Thursday on KIRO 7 at 5:30 p.m., we’re asking the chief how he’s gonna fix it, and what he’s going to do if that plan doesn’t work.





