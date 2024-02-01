Thursday at 5:30pm: Puyallup landlord says nightmare tenants trashed late wife’s house

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Glen Jasmer is a widower and a reluctant landlord. Glen’s late wife Dana owned the home when the two got married, but after renting it out, it’s become a legal nightmare.

“She recently passed and I’m glad she passed so that she doesn’t have to see what is happening to her pride and joy,” he told KIRO 7′s Jesse Jones.

He says renter trashed his late wife’s house -- from missed rent to unpaid utility bills, even stealing the neighbors’ water.

Thursday at 5:30 p.m on KIRO 7, we’re investigating why these nightmare tenants couldn’t be evicted for more than a year, and what happened after Jesse got involved.





