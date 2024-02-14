Thursday at 5:30pm: Crippling consequences over shortage of diabetes drug used for weight loss

We’re digging into a worldwide shortage of Ozempic, a critical diabetes drug also now being used for weight loss.

We found that for diabetes patients who go without it, the consequences can be crippling.

“You’re stealing from the people that need the drug to live,” Bill Burkard told KIRO 7′s Monique Ming-Laven. “My doctor told me, ‘if you don’t get your sugar under control, we’re cutting your feet off.”

Thursday on KIRO 7 at 5:30 p.m., we’ve got the proof of how the demand is far outpacing the supply, what danger that’s posing, and what manufacturers plan to do about it.





