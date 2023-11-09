Thursday at 5:30: Toxic chemicals found in receipts across the Puget Sound region

Have you ever thought about what’s in the receipts that you get at lunch or at the grocery store?

We get them all the time and put them in our wallets or pockets. Cashiers tell us parents give them to their kids, and sometimes the kids even put them in their mouths!

In a KIRO 7 investigation, we tested more than 30 receipts from stores and restaurants across Snohomish, King, and Pierce counties. We discovered there are chemicals in some of them that the Department of Ecology says can be hazardous to your health.

We’re talking for everybody, but especially for pregnant women, babies, kids and teens.

This year, Washington banned these chemicals in receipts starting in 2026.

But people we talked to, including a grocery cashier, didn’t know about it.

“I’m horrified,” grocery worker Kyong Barry told us. “So I’m going to do my best to just educate my customers.”

Thursday on KIRO 7 at 5:30 p.m., we’re digging into the results from the lab to find out which stores have already switched to safer paper, which told us they’re in the midst of that process, and which stores we haven’t received any details from at all.

We’re also finding out from doctors the easy ways you can protect yourself and your kids from these chemicals.





