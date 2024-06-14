Thunder, lightning, even hail possible in some areas over Father’s Day weekend

WESTERN WASHINGTON — Father’s Day weekend could bring a few surprises for Dad, with thunder, lightning, and hail possible in some areas.

Saturday will have the best rain chance with only very limited sunbreaks during the day. By late morning through the afternoon, there will likely be enough instability in the atmosphere to get a few thunderstorms with lightning and small hail.

>>KIRO 7 PinPoint 7-Day Forecast

The chance will be enhanced in a Puget Sound Convergence Zone north of Seattle, sagging south late. We could have some gusty winds near thunderstorms as well.

The highs on Saturday and onwards will be in the 50s.

On Sunday, the chance for thunderstorms will be lower than the start of the weekend, but by afternoon we could have an isolated thunderstorm near the Cascades. There will also be a few showers along with some sun breaks.

>>Hourly forecast

So for Father’s Day, it’s not the best forecast, but I expect plenty of dry times, and folks will want to continue to watch the weather. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low to mid-60s.

Early next week looks drier, though a few showers could still be around on Monday morning.

We could turn back warmer by the middle to latter part of next week with highs in the 70s to start summer next Thursday.

©2024 Cox Media Group