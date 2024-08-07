Three people shot outside South Seattle funeral

Three people were injured in a shooting outside a gathering for a funeral in South Seattle, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Seattle police said they spoke to witnesses who said they were concerned that some sort of “retaliation” would occur at the funeral, but Seattle police have not confirmed that information.

Police are currently investigating the incident near 26th Avenue South and South Norman Street and have urged the public to avoid the area.

Three people were injured. One man was shot in the head, one female was shot in the buttocks, and one man was shot in the right thigh.

Authorities have not released further details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

KIRO 7 News has sent a reporter to the area to gather more information.

