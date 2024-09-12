Three shot, one seriously injured in Chinatown-International District shooting

SEATTLE — One man was seriously injured and another two were hurt in a Chinatown-International District (CID) shooting on Wednesday night.

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) responded to calls of a shooting at 8:08 p.m. in the area of 11th Avenue South and East Fir Street in Seattle’s CID.

According to SPD, officers found three men, in the 30s-50s age range, who had been shot. One man was shot in the shoulder and was taken to Harborview Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The two other men were also taken to Harborview but in stable condition. One was shot in the buttocks, while the other was shot in the leg.

Witnesses say they saw approximately six people arguing before the shooting. Police believe a suspect or suspects may have pulled out a gun and started shooting during the altercation.

Witnesses also say they saw a car drive off during the shooting, but SPD says that it is unknown if that car was involved in the shooting, or if they were simply fleeing the sound of gunshots.

While no arrests have been made, SPD did recover a gun from the scene that they believe to be connected.

SPD’s Gang and Gun Violence Reduction Units were on the scene and will continue to investigate.

September 12, 2024

