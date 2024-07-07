Three people shot in Downtown Seattle on July 4

SEATTLE — Seattle police now say three men were shot in a downtown incident July 4.

Around 11 p.m. Thursday night police found two men with gunshot wounds near 3rd Avenue and Pike Street. Hours later another victim came forward.

Police are still looking for the adult male suspect who ran away after the shooting.

Detectives with the Gun Violence Reduction Unit are still investigating what led up to the shooting.

One of the two victims found at the scene was shot multiple times. The second man, believed to be an innocent bystander, was shot once. Both men were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

More than 10 hours later the third man told police he had also been shot in the incident. He was treated by Seattle Fire Department medics and transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

©2024 Cox Media Group