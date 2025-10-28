Three people infected with E. Coli following outbreak linked to Washington creamery

The Washington Department of Health reports that two people in Whatcom County and one person in Oregon have tested positive for E. coli.

The Shiga Toxin-Producing E. coli (STEC) infections were linked to aged raw milk cheese produced by Twin Sisters Creamery, based in Ferndale, WA, according to the department.

Officials say the infections happened between September 5 and September 16.

Of the people infected, two were adults, while one was a child under five years old.

Twin Sisters Creamery is recalling the following products made on or after May 27, 2025, including: all sizes of Whatcom Blue, Farmhouse, Peppercorn, and Mustard Seed varieties of aged cheese.

The department advises checking your refrigerators or freezers for these varieties of cheese and throwing them away immediately.

They say to contact your physician if you have severe STEC symptoms:

Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F

Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving.

Bloody diarrhea

So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down.

For more information, visit doh.wa.gov.

©2025 Cox Media Group