Three people hospitalized after car crashes near steep embankment in Burien

A severe car collision on the 12500 block of Shorewood Drive in Burien resulted in three people being hospitalized with injuries.

The crash happened when the car came to rest against some trees, which prevented it from plunging into a steep embankment.

King County Fire District 2, Puget Sound Fire, King County Medic One, and Seattle Fire responded to the scene.

One person was treated for critical injuries, while two others sustained serious injuries.

All three were transported to a Seattle hospital.

The incident is under investigation as authorities look to determine the cause of the crash.

