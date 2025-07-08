Three people exposed to rabid bat in Spokane County

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) says three people were exposed to a bat that has rabies.

They’re all getting post-exposure prophylaxis and immunoglobulin.

This is the first rabid bat in the county this year and the second in the state.

A resident called the health district after they’d been exposed – and per protocol – the bat was tested for rabies.

The test came back positive on July 3.

Rabies is a virus that affects the central nervous system and can be deadly if untreated.

Any warm-blooded mammal, including humans, can get rabies. According to SRHD, bats are the only animals in Washington state known to carry rabies.

It is required for dogs, cats and ferrets in Washington to be vaccinated against rabies.

To prevent pets’ contact with a bat:

Bring pets into the house at night.

Keep all doors and windows closed unless screened.

Close pet doors to prevent pets from going outside or bringing a bat inside the house.

When pets catch bats:

Safely catch the bat if possible, taking care not to touch it.

Thoroughly wash any bite wound on the pet with soap and water while wearing gloves. Bats have small teeth and claws, so bite marks may be hard to see.

Even if you don’t see a bite wound, contact your vet.

Contact your health care provider when:

People or pets have direct contact with the bat.

A bat is found in a room with a sleeping person.

A bat is found in a room with an unattended child.

