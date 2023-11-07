Three people arrested in connection to multiple armed home invasions from Lynnwood to Federal Way

Three people were arrested Monday in connection to multiple armed home invasions from Lynnwood to Federal Way, according to the Lynnwood Police Department.

Police believe the suspects -- who were arrested with the cooperation of the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office -- were targeting Asian and Middle Eastern homeowners.

Officers originally responded to a report of a home that was burglarized after they broke the rear sliding door. Police believe the burglars were targeting jewelry inside the home.

According to police, the suspects allegedly burglarized a home on Meridian Avenue in Snohomish County in early October. In that incident, police say the suspects were armed with a firearm and confronted the homeowner inside.

Over the past month and a half, police believe the same suspects burglarized homes from Everett to Federal Way.

Detectives are working to see if they are tied to additional cases in Puget Sound.

According to police, they believe the suspects were targeting Asian and Middle Eastern homeowners, believing they had large sums of cash and jewelry in their homes.

The suspects may have also been using online databases, like whitepages.com or 411.com, to acquire addresses.

Investigators suggest if you’re interested in removing your information from those sites, they can research the sites individually and the process needed to remove your personal information.

Homeowners are also suggested to move large sums of cash or jewelry from their home and store them in a secured safe or bank.

Police are looking to charge the suspects with two counts of residential burglary and one count of theft. Additional charges are pending.

According to police, the arrests have come after the June arrest of three South American Nationals who were also targeting Asian and Middle Eastern victims.

©2023 Cox Media Group