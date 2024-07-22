Three boys arrested with loaded guns during Chinatown Seafair Parade

SEATTLE — Three boys -- the youngest 13 -- were arrested with loaded guns Sunday during the Chinatown Seafair Parade, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Sunday evening, police responded to reports of three juvenile males displaying firearms near 7th Avenue South and South Weller Street during the Chinatown Seafair Parade.

One of the callers believed the suspects were involved in her son’s murder in Auburn on July 12, though police say that remains unconfirmed.

The victim’s father also reported that the boys were taunting him.

Officers quickly arrived and detained the three juveniles.

Each was found in possession of a handgun, with two of the firearms reported stolen and modified to be fully automatic.

The suspects, aged 13 and 14, were booked into the Judge Patricia H. Clark Children & Family Justice Center on charges including Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Carry of a Pistol, and Felony Harassment.

The connection to the Auburn murder is still under investigation and has not been verified.

The suspects are described as follows:

Suspect 1: A 14-year-old boy was found with a loaded handgun.

Suspect 2: A 14-year-old boy was found with a loaded, modified handgun equipped with a 30-round magazine and an auto-sear for automatic firing.

Suspect 3: A 13-year-old boy was found with a loaded, untraceable Polymer-80 handgun equipped with an auto-sear for automatic firing.

The investigation is ongoing, and further updates will be provided as they become available.

Photo courtesy of Northwest Asian Weekly

©2024 Cox Media Group