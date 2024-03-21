Three 15-year-olds in stolen car arrested in Renton

Three 15-year-olds were arrested in Renton Tuesday morning after they crashed a stolen car they were in and attempted to run from the area.

They were arrested near the corner of Talbot Road South and South Renton Village Place.

Officers caught the three teens just a few blocks away.

One had also dropped a loaded gun during their escape attempt.

According to the Renton Police Department, the incident shows an alarming rise in crimes involving teens.

“There’s no other way to put it, but we are seeing more and more juveniles involved in violent and property crimes,” said Chief Jon Schuldt. “In some cases, rates are doubling and tripling year over year.”

Renton police say violent juvenile crime has risen 40% from 2022 to 2023. That number more than doubles when a firearm is involved.

For example, there were only two gas station robberies in 2022 and 20 in 2023 -- a 900% increase.

Property crimes are even worse, showing a 342% increase in stolen vehicles from 2022 to 2023.

