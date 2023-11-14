Thousands rally in D.C. to show support for Israel

In a massive show of support for Israel, thousands of people lined the National Mall in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday.

“We felt this is something we could do to support Israel,” said Barbara Katzman from Philadelphia. “We need peace in this world and it’s just not there.”

Many people were waving or wearing Israeli flags.

Others held signs calling for the remaining hostages being held by Hamas to be brought home safely.

“It’s important to show Israelis that Americans stand behind their effort,” said Steve Subar from Chicago.

For a lot of the people who spoke with our Washington News Bureau, the Israel-Hamas war is deeply personal.

“Israel, my brothers, cousins, sisters, they’re all there,” said Ami Weiss from New York. “I actually have a good friend who is right on the frontlines in Gaza. Just praying for them every day.”

Many of the people who took part in the rally traveled from around the county.

“We are more than 1,600 people from the greater Boston Jewish community,” said Jennifer Weinstock with Combined Jewish Philanthropies of Greater Boston (CJP). “It’s incredibly important for us to stand together… We had about ten buses come from Boston and we also have a plane.”

“As an Israeli American myself, seeing all the people here coming to support Israel and to support the Jewish people I think is incredible,” said Noam Bentov with the Boston area CJP. “It’s heartbreaking. My mother is there. My brothers are there… They draw strength from us being here. They actually told us that. They said send pictures, send videos.”

Their group included close to 200 college students from the Boston area who wanted to stand up against the rise in antisemitism on college campuses.

“They’re dealing with a lot on campus right now,” said Meir Zimmerman with CJP. “Some of them are feeling kind of alone, kind of afraid... Being blamed for what’s going on in the Middle East just because they’re Jewish.”

The massive rally brought in leaders from both chambers and both parties.

“This rise of antisemitism must be stopped,” House Speaker Mike Johnson told the crowd.

“We are with Israel!” proclaimed Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

There have also been pro-Palestinian protests in D.C. in recent weeks following the attacks in Israel.

During those protests, people spoke out against the rise in discrimination against the Muslim community and called for a ceasefire.

