Thousands of Kaiser Permanente employees poised to go on strike

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Employees at Kaiser Permanente are set to go on strike.

With hundreds of hospitals across multiple states, it could be one of the largest strikes of its kind.

More than 75,000 Kaiser employees across the country could strike on Wednesday.

Over the weekend, the union said their contract came to an end.

The union represents hospital support staff like nursing assistants, EMTs and pharmacists.

Healthcare workers are asking for raises, job protection, and solutions to fix the labor shortages.

A Kaiser Permanente representative says talks are showing progress.

In a statement, the company said it is confident they’ll reach an agreement before the regional agreement expires on Oct. 31.

We reached out to the Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions and received this statement from National Program Coordinator, Communications, Betsy Twitchell.

The Coalition’s contract expired on Sept. 30 without a new agreement in place or real solutions to end the Kaiser short staffing crisis. Given the urgency of this staffing crisis, frontline healthcare workers are ready to sit down with Kaiser executives whenever they are ready to bargain in good faith over lasting solutions so patients can be safe and get the care they deserve— including the remainder of the weekend and into next week. However, no agreement can be made until Kaiser executives stop bargaining in bad faith and committing unfair labor practices. Meanwhile, tens of thousands of frontline Kaiser healthcare workers in multiple states are continuing preparations for an unfair labor practice strike starting at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, October 4 to protest Kaiser executives’ bad faith bargaining and to call on executives to take dramatic action now to solve the Kaiser short staffing crisis by investing in its workforce.

