Thousands of Boeing machinists return to work

EVERETT, Wash. — Thousands of Boeing machinists are back at work today on the assembly lines in Renton and Everett.

It’s their first shift in eight weeks following their strike to demand a better contract.

Boeing needs to ramp up plane production, but the company’s CEO Kelly Ortberg says it could take a couple of weeks, with some workers potentially needing retraining.

It’ll help our local economy-- too-- as workers start earning and spending again.

On Monday, workers approved the company’s third offer, after declining to vote on one and rejecting another.

56% of union members voted in favor of Monday’s contract. Some machinists told KIRO 7 they ended up voting yes because they were concerned that Boeing would start rolling back some of the offers on the table.

The deal gives employees a 38% pay hike over a period of four years. Machinists will also get a $12,000 bonus and improved 401K matching by the company.

Machinists said they wanted to get their pensions back, but that was not part of the deal.

Boeing’s CEO sent a message to employees Tuesday that the company was pleased that the union ratified the new contract.

While machinists returned today, the rest of the employees need to be back by November 12th.

