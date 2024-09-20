On this day in 1890: Cougar wanders into downtown Seattle, causes excitement

On September 20, 1890, downtown Seattle was thrown into chaos when a cougar wandered onto Pine Street between 4th and 5th avenues, temporarily taking control of the area, according to historylink.org.

The incident, which took place at about 9:30 a.m., startled residents and caused panic until a local store owner ultimately shot the animal.

William D. Wood, a real estate dealer known for his work in developing the Green Lake area, was the first to spot the cougar as it made its way across the yard of the European House on 6th Avenue near Pine Street.

The cougar then leaped through the rear window of the Kentucky stable, startling the horses inside.

When an employee at the stable came down to investigate the commotion, he quickly retreated after spotting the animal.

The stable’s owner, Robert Bishop, managed to shoot the cougar as it jumped out of the window, hitting it in the rump.

The injured cougar, now enraged, let out a terrifying yell and ran down 6th Avenue, scattering pedestrians and causing widespread panic on Pike Street.

The cougar eventually made its way into the yard of Dr. Frantz H. Coe’s residence on Pike Street, where a group of children froze in fear.

Fortunately, the animal did not approach them.

Eugene Chapin, the owner of a store at 601 Pike Street, crossed the road armed with a .44-caliber revolver.

He fired two shots at the cougar, bringing it down, and two more to ensure it was dead.

The only other casualty of the incident was a chicken the cougar had killed at the stable.

The cougar was about eight feet long and weighed around 160 pounds.

