Third Eye Blind to headline Seattle’s WaMu Theater for ‘Summer Gods’ tour in June

SEATTLE — Yet another big show is coming to Seattle this year, as WaMu Theater plays host to Third Eye Blind this summer.

The Bay Area natives’ Summer Gods tour will arrive in the Emerald City on June 13, with Yellowcard and A R I Z O N A on the bill as opening acts.

“I have this sense that I am feeling the same way everybody else is — that we need a summer tour so badly, like more than ever,” Third Eye Blind frontman Stephan Jenkins said in a news release announcing the tour. “We need the lights, the noise, the heat and everybody up close to each other, singing as one. Can’t wait.”

Presale tickets for the show go on sale on Tuesday, Jan. 9 for Citi customers. General sales will start on Friday, Jan. 12 at 10 a.m. through the band’s website.

