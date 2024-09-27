Thieves destroy family-owned marijuana store in Sedro-Woolley in crash-and-grab burglary

SEDRO-WOOLLEY, Wash. — A family-owned business in Sedro-Woolley is at a loss after thieves used a stolen car to smash into the store.

The burglars caused massive damage to Smuggler Brothers Marijuana Mercantile on State Route 20.

The store was the area’s first marijuana shop.

The family said they were preparing to celebrate 10 years in business when the burglars smashed their way in.

The owners say the crime goes way beyond the loss of product.

“You’re affecting real people, real lives. We employ young people that are, you know, losing their livelihoods because they can’t be at work right now,” said owner Amy Kraus. “We have two little kids, 5 and 8 years old, and they depend on the income made here.”

Police are investigating the burglary, but no one has been arrested.

