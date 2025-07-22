Thief’s appetite for hot-n-ready pizza leads Lynnwood police to arrest

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Police arrested a person who stole someone’s wallet and used its credit cards to make several nearby purchases, including a couple of pizzas from Little Caesars.

Officers with the Lynnwood Police Department were called to the Lynnwood Recreation Center at approximately 8 p.m. July 18 after a victim reported their wallet had been stolen. The victim reported to police that the alleged thief was already using the credit cards to make purchases, including at a nearby Little Caesars Pizza.

“While investigating, officers received a Flock Safety alert for a vehicle connected to a separate theft case in the same area,” the Lynnwood Police Department stated. “Not believing in coincidences, officers conducted an area check and located the vehicle at the Union 76 gas station in the 19900 block of 44th Ave W.”

When the officers approached the vehicle, they found several boxes of Little Caesars pizza in the front seat, still hot and ready.

The suspect was arrested and booked in jail on multiple counts of second-degree theft and second-degree identity theft.

