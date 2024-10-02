That’s a wrap! Seattle’s Grand Illusion Cinema is moving

SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle’s longest-running independent cinema plans to move to a new location, but it needs the community’s support to make it happen.

The Grand Illusion was sold to a new owner in 2023, who has decided not to renew their lease at their current location on Northeast 50th Street.

According to a news release, the cinema has launched a campaign to raise funds to help with relocating.

“Our plan has always been to relocate the cinema and build an even grander Grand Illusion,” said Brian Alter, Executive Director of the Grand Illusion.

“We are deeply grateful for our home of the past 50+ years, but now we are moving up the timing of that relocation plan.”

According to the news release, the plan is to keep the cinema in the same general area of Seattle.

Volunteers are working with the U District Partnership to find a place.

“Whether you are an avid cinephile or occasional filmgoer, appreciate the role cinema plays in our lives, or want to preserve a piece of Seattle’s storied cultural history, help usher us into both a new location and a new era for an even grander Grand Illusion Cinema,” Alter said.

People interested in helping can make a tax-deductible donation to the Grand Illusion Relocation Project.

The Grand Illusion has been around for over 50 years.

It first opened in 1970 as ‘The Movie House,’ featuring foreign and revival films.

Nine years later, it was renamed under new ownership as the ‘Grand Illusion.’

It was sold again in 1997 to the Northwest Film Forum, a nascent film arts nonprofit organization.

In 2004, the Grand Illusion was purchased by a group of longtime volunteers and supporters, and it became an independent nonprofit organization.

Since then, it’s been fully run by volunteers, without any paid staff.

The last showing at Grand Illusion’s current location will be on January 31, 2025.

