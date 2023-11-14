‘That’s not possible’: Friendly shop owner helps Renton man win $500K on scratch ticket

RENTON, Wash. — A Renton man won a $500,000 scratch lottery ticket thanks to a little help from a friendly store owner.

According to the Washington Lottery, Renton resident Charles stopped by Highland Foods Mart while out late with friends. Normally the store only has window service at that time, but because Charles was recognized by the owner, he was able to come inside and “take a closer look” at the available tickets.

He ultimately decided to buy a scratch ticket for a game he doesn’t often play. He scratched it with a friend the next morning, and upon seeing that he had won, exclaimed, “that’s not possible.”

He then went to his sister’s house to have her make sure he was indeed a winner, confirming that he had indeed won $500,000.

“Charles plans to give his sister half of his winnings, and even joked that she was lucky to have won so much money while she was sleeping,” Washington Lottery said in a news release. “With the rest of the money, he plans to put some away into savings accounts for his daughters, and then the rest into his business.”

This comes just over a week after an Everett resident won half a million dollars from a scratch ticket bought while stopping for an iced tea at Evergreen Food Store.

