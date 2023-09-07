‘Thank you for looking right at our dash cam:’ Tukwila police looking for man who rammed patrol car

TUKWILA, Wash. — Tukwila Police are looking for a man who rammed an officer’s patrol car while trying to get away on Wednesday.

“Here’s our latest tale of a car thief who racked up multiple charges. Thank you for looking right at our dash cam btw,” Tukwila Police quipped in a post on its Tukwila Tracker blog.

Shortly after 3 p.m., a man was seen driving a stolen green Honda Civic near Andover Park East and Tukwila Parkway.

A short time later, a Tukwila officer found the car parked nearby with the suspect inside. At first, the man tried to run away but then got back into the Civic.

To avoid arrest, the man rammed the officer’s patrol car and another nearby car and then fled north on Interstate 405, according to police.

No one was hurt.

Police said the suspect could be charged with felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle, eluding, and two counts of hit-and-run.

If you recognize the man, you’re asked to email Tukwila Police at tips@tukwilawa.gov, send a private message on social media, or call 206-241-2121 and reference case #23-5324.

