Texas flooding prompts King County leaders to take action

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

The deadly flooding in Texas, which has claimed the lives of more than 100 people and left dozens missing, is prompting King County leaders to act.

“My worst fear for this community is to have flooding like this,” King County Flood Control District Board Chair Reagan Dunn said at a meeting Tuesday. “I’ve seen some incredible pictures from generations past that show the entire Kent Valley completely covered in water from one side to the other. It can happen, and quite frankly, it will happen again.”

In response, Dunn introduced a motion — which passed unanimously Tuesday afternoon — directing the county to strengthen early alert and warning systems, develop a flood preparedness video for the public, and translate preparedness materials into additional languages.

It also directs the county to expand and diversify its “Be Flood Ready” brochure and to increase outreach through community navigators.

