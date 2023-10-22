Tesla recalls tens of thousands of vehicles

Tesla is recalling tens of thousands of its vehicles because of a brake fluid issue.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says this affects 55,000 vehicles of the Model X between the years 2021 and 2023.

Officials say this can cause the vehicle to not show a warning sign of low brake fluid.

As a result, the brakes may not work as effectively and can lead to crashes.

To address this, Tesla has released free software.

If you have that vehicle you should receive an update starting December 12.

In March, Tesla recalled nearly 3,500 Model Y cars due to loose bolts.

In July, Tesla recalled 16,000 Model S and Model X vehicles due to seat belt issues.

