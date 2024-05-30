Tesla driver arrested following fatal collision in Kent

KENT, Wash. — Around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29, multiple fire and medic crews responded to a fatal two-car crash in Kent involving four people.

The crash occurred in the 200 block of Central Avenue North. Kent patrol officers, firefighters from the PSRFA, and aid medics responded.

According to officers, crews arrived within a minute of dispatch and found a 30-year-old Puyallup man, the driver and sole occupant of a red Prius, unconscious inside his car with the doors locked. Police and fire personnel broke the window to extract him for life-saving treatment, but despite being taken by medical teams to a local hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.

Multiple witnesses stated that a Tesla had disregarded the southbound red light on Central Avenue North at Smith Street, collided with a grey Prius in the intersection, and then collided with the red Prius that was leaving a restaurant parking lot. They reported that the red Prius was struck so hard it was pushed into a nearby wall.

Two of the three passengers in the Tesla had significant injuries and were transported to local hospitals for treatment. The Tesla driver, a 23-year-old Spanaway man, was transported to the hospital for injuries and later arrested. A warrant was issued to test his blood for intoxicants.

Kent Police Traffic Unit is investigating the circumstances leading up to the collision, while the King County Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating the cause of death.

