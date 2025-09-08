Teen shot in leg after concert at Seattle’s Cowen Park

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department says someone shot a 17-year-old boy in the leg as he was walking to his car after a concert.

It happened Saturday night in the Ravenna neighborhood, just before 8:30 p.m.

Officers found the teen lying in the road, and he was rushed to Harborview Medical Center.

The teen and a friend were walking to their car after a concert at Cowen Park when two unknown men approached them and tried to rob them.

The teen was initially uncooperative but later told officers he had never seen the suspects before. He said he swung at one of them before being shot. His friend managed to get away.

Police are continuing to investigate what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

