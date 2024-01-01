Teen may have been driving stolen car that crashed, burned in South Park

SEATTLE — The driver of a stolen car involved in a fiery crash with a semi-truck in South Park may have been an underage boy.

The driver was in critical condition when they were taken to Harborview.

The incident started shortly before 6:15 p.m. Saturday when Seattle Police officers were helping King County Sheriff’s deputies who were chasing a carjacked vehicle that was stolen in Burien.

Two suspects were inside the car, which was stopped at Harbor Avenue Southwest and Southwest Spokane Street during heavy traffic.

The driver, a 21-year-old man, got out of the car and ran off. Deputies took him into custody a short distance away.

The passenger, a boy under 18, moved over into the driver’s seat and sped off, according to Seattle Police. Officers and deputies did not pursue the car.

Just after 6:30 p.m., emergency dispatchers received reports of crash at West Marginal Way Southwest and Second Avenue Southwest involving the stolen car.

Witnesses said the car hit a semi-truck and then burst into flames with a man still inside.

Seattle Fire Department crews arrived, removed the victim, and took him to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition with serious burns.

The 52-year-old man who was driving the semi-truck was treated for minor injuries.

The King County Sheriff’s Department is handling the carjacking investigation.

