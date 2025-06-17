Teen late-evening summer drop-in program returns to Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — A late evening program providing teens with food and a place to hang out is returning to Tacoma for the summer.

On June 23, the drop-in program, Summer Late Nights, is coming back Monday through Friday from 5 to 10 p.m.

The drop-in program provides middle and high school students a place to eat and hang out with friends for free.

Each program has a separate staff and program options across 10 locations in the Tacoma area.

Program options include basketball and volleyball tournaments, art, music and STEM activities, mentorship and leadership clinics.

The program was created by Mayor Victoria Woodards and other local leaders in response to the rise in youth gun violence in the city.

Last year, the program saw 15,960 visits across all locations from over 2,000 students.

Julian McGilvery, the Out of School Time recreation manager for Parks Tacoma, said, “This program gets better and better each year, and it’s rewarding to watch them build relationships in a safe and healthy environment where they’re surrounded by people who want them to grow and succeed.”

Parents and guardians can sign their students up through the Tacoma Public Schools’ Compass or their Family App.

More information can be found online here.

